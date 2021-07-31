Short Interest in Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) Grows By 50.0%

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MICR remained flat at $$3.30 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 69 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950. Micron Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08.

Get Micron Solutions alerts:

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter.

Micron Solutions, Inc is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces engineered, medical device technologies requiring precision machining and injection molding. The firm also manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, industrial and consumer product applications.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.