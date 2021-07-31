Short Interest in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Rises By 50.2%

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, an increase of 50.2% from the June 30th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:MVO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.30. 41,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,497. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.57. MV Oil Trust has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.56.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.44%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of MV Oil Trust by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 83,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 800 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

