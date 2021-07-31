Short Interest in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Declines By 28.6%

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,600 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 389,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Sidoti raised Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

NP traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $50.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,156. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $846.55 million, a P/E ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 1.53. Neenah has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 11.17% and a negative net margin of 3.04%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

In other Neenah news, EVP Noah Samuel Benz sold 470 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $25,746.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $29,784.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NP. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 394.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 47.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neenah in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Neenah in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Neenah during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, produces and sells performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

