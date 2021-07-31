Short Interest in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Grows By 45.0%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,440,000 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the June 30th total of 5,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 3,441.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,979,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 2,895,761 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter worth $3,147,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 1st quarter worth $2,097,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of New Gold by 121.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,944,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,471 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter worth $2,054,000. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Gold stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.64. 2,787,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,409,026. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.00. New Gold has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $2.40.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NGD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.16.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

