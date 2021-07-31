Short Interest in Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Increases By 46.0%

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 780,900 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the June 30th total of 534,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 49.7 days.

NDGPF stock remained flat at $$1.26 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,218. Nine Dragons Paper has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nine Dragons Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upgraded Nine Dragons Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, upgraded Nine Dragons Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

