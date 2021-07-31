Short Interest in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Decreases By 26.2%

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the June 30th total of 6,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 23,876 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 70,427 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 9,106.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 61,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 61,012 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

NOG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.27. 894,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,318. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.60. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $21.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $157.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.67 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

