Short Interest in Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Increases By 44.4%

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the June 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.40. 4,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,317. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Novozymes A/S has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.90.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.65 million. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novozymes A/S will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVZMY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

