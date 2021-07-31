Short Interest in Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Increases By 44.4%

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the June 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.40. 4,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,317. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Novozymes A/S has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.90.
Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.65 million. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novozymes A/S will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Novozymes A/S Company Profile
Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.
Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.