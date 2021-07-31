Short Interest in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Grows By 43.7%

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the June 30th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 404.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 605.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.52. 46,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,460. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.14. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $24.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

