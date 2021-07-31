Short Interest in Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Declines By 28.6%

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NUVR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 353. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Nuvera Communications has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.83. The firm has a market cap of $124.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.51.

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Nuvera Communications had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $16.48 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Nuvera Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Nuvera Communications, Inc operates as a diversified communications company. It offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; and voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network.

