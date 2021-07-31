Short Interest in Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Rises By 46.6%

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the June 30th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.
Shares of Orvana Minerals stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.32. 15,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,232. Orvana Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33.
