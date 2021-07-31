Short Interest in Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Rises By 46.6%

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the June 30th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Shares of Orvana Minerals stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.32. 15,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,232. Orvana Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33.

Orvana Minerals Company Profile

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. The company owns and operates the gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and CarlÃ©s Mine in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain. It also owns gold and copper concessions in the Don Mario Mine located in Don Mario district in southeastern Bolivia.

