Short Interest in Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Expands By 39.3%

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,100 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the June 30th total of 120,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 67.2 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSYTF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Pason Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSYTF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.10. Pason Systems has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $8.32.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

