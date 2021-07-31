Short Interest in Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Declines By 32.3%

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the June 30th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.0 days.

Shares of PEGRF remained flat at $$17.41 during trading hours on Friday. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.73.

Several analysts have commented on PEGRF shares. HSBC cut shares of Pennon Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

