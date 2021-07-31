Short Interest in Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Decreases By 26.4%

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,600 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the June 30th total of 226,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE PVL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 65,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,218. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.

