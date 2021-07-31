Short Interest in Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Decreases By 26.4%

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,600 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the June 30th total of 226,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NYSE PVL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 65,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,218. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.88.
Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile
Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.