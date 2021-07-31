Short Interest in Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Decreases By 29.0%

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the June 30th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 142.0 days.

POFCF remained flat at $$1.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.71. Petrofac has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $2.40.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

