Short Interest in Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Decreases By 26.1%

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Shares of PGENY stock remained flat at $$7.31 during midday trading on Friday. 60 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.31. Pigeon has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $11.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pigeon in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Pigeon in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Pigeon Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, import and export of baby and childcare products, maternity items, women’s care, home healthcare and nursing care products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. The Japan Business segment handles domestic baby and mother care, childcare service, and health and elder care businesses.

