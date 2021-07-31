Short Interest in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Rises By 50.9%

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,400 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the June 30th total of 214,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Prudential by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 23,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Prudential during the 1st quarter worth about $4,762,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Prudential by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 37,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 16,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUK traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.49. The stock had a trading volume of 368,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,349. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential has a 52 week low of $23.99 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.81. The company has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.63.

PUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

