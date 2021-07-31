Short Interest in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) Rises By 41.3%

Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the June 30th total of 40,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,294,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Recharge Acquisition by 11.8% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 777,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 81,854 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in Recharge Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Recharge Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Recharge Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCHG remained flat at $$9.84 during trading hours on Friday. 72 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,445. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82. Recharge Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

