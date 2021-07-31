Short Interest in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Rises By 44.1%

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,200 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the June 30th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:GCTAY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,804. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

