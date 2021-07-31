Short Interest in Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Grows By 38.9%

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of SMSMY opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.19. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.82 and a beta of 1.59. Sims has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

A number of research firms have commented on SMSMY. Zacks Investment Research raised Sims from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sims from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

