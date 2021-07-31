Short Interest in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Decreases By 27.2%

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the June 30th total of 2,760,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 617,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TLMD opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.73. SOC Telemed has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $11.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56.

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $14.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SOC Telemed will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TLMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on SOC Telemed in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SOC Telemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in SOC Telemed by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,307,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,675,000 after acquiring an additional 242,063 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in SOC Telemed by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in SOC Telemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.