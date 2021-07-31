Short Interest in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Grows By 49.0%

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 981,500 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the June 30th total of 658,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 451,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Southwest Gas stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.93. 290,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,756. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.17. Southwest Gas has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $75.00.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $37,776,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SWX shares. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

