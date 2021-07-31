Short Interest in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Declines By 27.7%

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the June 30th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NYSE EDI traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.51. 24,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,296. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.20. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

In other news, EVP David A. Oliver sold 6,278 shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $56,502.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David A. Oliver sold 3,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $30,729.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 36.6% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 102,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

