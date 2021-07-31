Short Interest in Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Rises By 42.9%

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the June 30th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS:SYAAF opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83. Syrah Resources has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.10.

About Syrah Resources

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in China, Europe, India, other Asian countries, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Balama and Vidalia. Its flagship project is the Balama graphite and vanadium project located in Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique.

