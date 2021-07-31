Short Interest in Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Rises By 42.9%

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the June 30th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
OTCMKTS:SYAAF opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83. Syrah Resources has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.10.
About Syrah Resources
