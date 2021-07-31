Short Interest in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Expands By 48.3%

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,380,000 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the June 30th total of 5,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,213,394,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,622,000 after buying an additional 4,110,503 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,809 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,967,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,814,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TD traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,791,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,576. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $121.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

