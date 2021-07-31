Short Interest in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Declines By 29.9%

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the June 30th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

UL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.53. 1,895,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,688. Unilever has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UL. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Unilever by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 319.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

