Short Interest in Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ) Expands By 45.6%

Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,500 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the June 30th total of 329,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 822,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marcho Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,862,000. Think Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,161,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,532,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,100,000. Finally, Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,465,000. 29.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vector Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:VACQ opened at $10.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53. Vector Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $15.15.

Vector Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.