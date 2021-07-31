Short Interest in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Rises By 41.9%

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 563,700 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the June 30th total of 397,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 630,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of CNET opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $6.19.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 93,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.30% of ZW Data Action Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value added services.

