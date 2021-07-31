Showcase Reaches Market Capitalization of $366,991.74 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 31st. Showcase has a market cap of $366,991.74 and approximately $866,233.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Showcase has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar. One Showcase coin can now be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00041878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00100477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00126252 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,736.93 or 1.00400483 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $337.70 or 0.00812364 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,075,910 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.