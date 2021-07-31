Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SFFYF. downgraded shares of Signify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Signify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Signify from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, ING Group upgraded shares of Signify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

OTCMKTS:SFFYF opened at $56.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.88. Signify has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $64.52.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

