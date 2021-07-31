Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silicom had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 4.83%. Silicom updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ SILC traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,241. The company has a market capitalization of $309.74 million, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.87. Silicom has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $59.27.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SILC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Silicom from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and FPGA based cards.

