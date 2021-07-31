Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,097 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.32% of Silk Road Medical worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 6.6% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $392,404.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $475,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,676.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,399 shares of company stock worth $4,244,309 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SILK. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $50.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 1.48. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.58.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

