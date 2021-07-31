Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Sells 14,441 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,533 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,441 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.5% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its position in Apple by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 18,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $145.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.82 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.06.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.