SimiGon (LON:SIM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

SimiGon Ltd. (LON:SIM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 5.05 ($0.07). SimiGon shares last traded at GBX 5.05 ($0.07), with a volume of 124,900 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market cap of £2.57 million and a PE ratio of -1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.39.

SimiGon Company Profile (LON:SIM)

SimiGon Ltd. develops and supplies learning, training, and simulation technologies and applications for the defense and civilian organizations in North America, Australia, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and rest of the Asia Pacific. The company offers SIMbox, a PC-based software platform for creating, modifying, managing, and deploying simulation-based content for various domains, such as training, mission debriefing, homeland security, and entertainment; and KnowBook, a platform for learning, training, planning, and debriefing; and AirTrack, a passenger in-flight entertainment system.

