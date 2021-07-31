Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $99,884.79

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 42% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $99,884.79 and $63.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0340 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 28.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,940,271 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

