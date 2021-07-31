Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Simpson Manufacturing in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 15.06%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $112.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.61. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $119.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 29.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 7.8% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 125.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 27,489 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,372,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,391,000 after buying an additional 17,417 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 191.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,068,000 after buying an additional 95,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $226,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Olosky acquired 400 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.42%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

