Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Up 54.4% in July

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 54.4% from the June 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the first quarter worth $919,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the first quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period.

Shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock opened at $45.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.96. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $53.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd.

