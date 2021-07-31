SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) & Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Head-To-Head Review

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) and Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SiTime and Semtech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiTime 0 0 5 0 3.00 Semtech 0 3 8 0 2.73

SiTime presently has a consensus price target of $120.40, indicating a potential downside of 11.24%. Semtech has a consensus price target of $83.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.87%. Given Semtech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Semtech is more favorable than SiTime.

Profitability

This table compares SiTime and Semtech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiTime -6.04% -5.16% -4.22% Semtech 11.66% 11.72% 7.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SiTime and Semtech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiTime $116.16 million 22.00 -$9.37 million ($0.58) -233.86 Semtech $595.12 million 6.75 $59.90 million $1.12 55.28

Semtech has higher revenue and earnings than SiTime. SiTime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semtech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.0% of SiTime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Semtech shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of SiTime shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Semtech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

SiTime has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semtech has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Semtech beats SiTime on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense. It offers its products through distributors and resellers. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. SiTime Corporation was formerly a subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing. It offers signal integrity, protection, wireless and sensing, and power and high-reliability products. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, CA.

