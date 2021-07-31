Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Acquired by Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Six Flags Entertainment makes up approximately 3.4% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.23% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $8,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

SIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

In other news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SIX stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $41.55. 1,460,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,173. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.95. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.94. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

