SkinCoin Price Tops $0.0019 (SKIN)

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 31st. One SkinCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. SkinCoin has a total market cap of $166,304.46 and $21,507.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00055440 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002646 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00014819 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $333.65 or 0.00796676 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00085606 BTC.

SkinCoin Profile

SkinCoin is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

