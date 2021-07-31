SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.94 EPS

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.80%.

NASDAQ:SKYW traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.49. 566,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,868. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.66. SkyWest has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 2.05.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

