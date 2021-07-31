Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to announce $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions posted sales of $956.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year sales of $5.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWKS. KeyCorp raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday. KGI Securities began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $184.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $130.72 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

