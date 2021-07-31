Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $197.57.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $184.51 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $130.72 and a one year high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.51.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 570.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 69,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after acquiring an additional 59,071 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 126,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after acquiring an additional 107,112 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 280,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

