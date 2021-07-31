Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Skyworks Solutions updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.530-$2.530 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $12.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,405,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,222. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.51. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $130.72 and a 52-week high of $204.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

