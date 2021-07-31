Skyworks Solutions’ (SWKS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $220.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.23% from the stock’s previous close.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $12.16 on Friday, reaching $184.51. 7,405,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,222. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.51. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $130.72 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,071.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,053,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,181,019,000 after buying an additional 11,673,555 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,231,589 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $485,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286,283 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,273,661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,472,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692,877 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $278,774,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $326,736,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

