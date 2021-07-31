SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.06.

SLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get SLM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SLM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,379,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,892. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. SLM has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The business had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. SLM’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SLM will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 355.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,106,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,395,000 after buying an additional 10,227,408 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,191,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,661,000 after buying an additional 5,537,551 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth $54,553,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth $60,231,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth $46,532,000.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.