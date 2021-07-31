SmartCash (SMART) Trading Up 8.2% This Week

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. During the last week, SmartCash has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $8.90 million and $614,278.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,880.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.06 or 0.06162928 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $556.71 or 0.01329288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.89 or 0.00353116 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00126318 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.23 or 0.00583155 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.24 or 0.00346785 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.69 or 0.00273843 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

