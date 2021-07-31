Smooth Love Potion 1-Day Volume Tops $91.66 Million (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Smooth Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $134.99 million and $91.66 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00055879 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00014835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $334.58 or 0.00802550 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00085368 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Profile

SLP is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 586,206,990 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Smooth Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

