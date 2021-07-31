Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the forty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.79.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $250,577.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,200,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,179,293.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $107,393.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,547.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,308,695 shares of company stock valued at $363,044,965 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth about $4,835,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Snap by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 361.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 187,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $74.42 on Friday. Snap has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $79.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

