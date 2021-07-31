Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Short Interest Up 40.0% in July

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have weighed in on SQM. Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.50. 1,200,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,639. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 66.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $60.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.45.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $528.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.95 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

