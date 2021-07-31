SolarWinds Co. Plans Dividend of $1.50 (NYSE:SWI)

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) declared a dividend on Friday, July 30th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, August 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

Shares of SWI stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $11.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,483,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.00. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $12.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.56.

SolarWinds’s stock is going to reverse split on Monday, August 2nd. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, July 30th.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.96 million. Equities analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SolarWinds from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SolarWinds from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.91.

In related news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $398,916.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,830,665.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

